In a press release, Apple has announced that it has landed the rights to "The Velvet Underground," a new feature-length documentary. The film will be helmed by Academy Award-nominated director Todd Haynes, best known for "Carol," "Far From Heaven," and "I'm Not There," and debut on Apple TV+ at an unannounced date.

The film will focus on The Velvet Underground, a band best known for its hits "Pale Blue Eyes," "Sunday Morning," and "I'm Waiting For The Man."

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock 'n' roll's most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, "The Velvet Underground" shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.

The documentary will bring to light never before seen performances, new recordings, and interviews with the band and other members of the music industry.

The Apple Original film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never before seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band's creative ethos: "how to be elegant and how to be brutal."

"The Velvet Underground" will join other music-based documentaries on Apple TV+ like its five-time Emmy Award-nominated "Beastie Boys Story" and "Letter To You," the Bruce Springsteen documentary set to debut on the service this Friday, October 23.