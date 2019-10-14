Today, Apple has launched a new part of its website called Apple TV+ Press . Reported by AppleInsider , the new site is a dedicated space on Apple's website that will provide journalists and the media with information on all of Apple's upcoming original shows and films on Apple TV+.

For each show or film listed on the site, Apple provides a synopsis, trailers, high-resolution photographs, and descriptions of the cast and crew. It also lists release dates, genres, and the studio behind the title, as well as press contacts and links to the show or film's social media.

The site is separate from the Newsroom page, which Apple uses to announce things like new product releases, store openings, financial reports, and environmental efforts. The new site describes itself as providing "press materials for Apple TV+, the new home for the world's most creative storytellers".

The site currently lists 15 shows that will launch on November 1st or shortly after like "The Morning Show", "See", and "Dickinson", and will continue to add new information as each title is released as well as when new shows and films are announced. Many known titles are missing from the site such as Masters of the Air, the follow up to Band of Brothers from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, and a Stephen King series that recently signed Clive Owen.

Apple TV+ launches on November 1st for $4.99 per month (for up to 6 users on Family Sharing), but those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV currently can get a free year of the service.

