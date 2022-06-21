As with any Apple Watch Activity Challenge, you can use any exercise app that integrates with Apple's Health app. This means that you can complete the challenge with Apple's own Workouts app on the Apple Watch or any fitness app that offers a yoga workout and syncs with the Health app.

Join in on the International Day of Yoga. On June 21, do a Yoga workout of 20 minutes or more and you'll win this award. Record your time with any app that adds workouts to Health.

Today, Apple launched the International Day of Yoga Activity Challenge for anyone with an Apple Watch . In order to complete the challenge, Apple Watch users must complete a yoga workout for at least twenty minutes.

One of the easiest ways to complete the challenge would be to use the yoga workout on the Apple Watch's Workout app or do a yoga workout on Apple Fitness+. Those who complete the challenge will receive a custom reward in the Fitness app as well as exclusive stickers in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

If you want to complete the challenge within the Appleverse, the company offers Apple Fitness+, its own workout subscription service, for $9.99 per month or as part of the Premier tier of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.

If you're looking for an Apple Watch to join in on the challenges, check out our comparison between the Apple Watch Cellular vs. GPS: What's the difference?.