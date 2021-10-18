After months of rumors and speculation, Apple today officially unveiled its latest Apple silicon in the form of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Found in its new 2021 MacBook Pro models, the updated chips are more performant than last year's M1 chip and open up new possibilities for the Mac lineup. What is the M1 Pro chip?

Building on the power and efficiency gains of last year's M1 chip, Apple is bringing its next-generation chip to new Mac models in the form of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Though the number has remained the same, both chips represent a significant jump in performance that will please pro customers whose needs weren't quite met by M1. M1 Pro is based on a 5nm architecture as well with 22.7 billion transistors, more than double that of the M1. It features up to 10 CPU cores, including eight high-performance cores, for 70% faster performance than M1. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more On the GPU side, M1 Pro offers a GPU with up to 16 cores, eight more than M1, for 2x faster graphics, as well as a 16-core Neural Engine, a ProRes accelerator, and a powerful media engine. With it, you'll be able to edit multiple instances of both 4K and 8K video. You can configure M1 Pro with up to 32GB of unified RAM, with up to 200GB/s of memory bandwidth, double that of the M1 chip. M1 Pro offers support for up to two external displays. What is the M1 Max chip?