As pictured below, the feature now covers a great deal of the major roads and surrounding areas of each of the major cities.

As reported by Justin Obeirne , Apple Maps has expanded its "Look Around" feature to the San Diego, California, and Portland, Oregon in the United States. According to the report, today's release is the 13th for the feature.

'Look Around' has been on a bit of a tear lately, expanding into more areas in accelerating frequency. In December, the feature went live in Israel, New Zealand, and Singapore. It also expanded to three cities in the United States (Denver, Colorado, Detroit, Michigan, and Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) that month as well. In October, the feature showed up in Phoenix, Arizona.

The feature lets users take a virtual, interactive tour of an area in 3D. Much like Street View from Google, users can tap on different areas of the screen to make their way up and down streets. Apple has brought some of its own flavor into the feature, however.

With 'Look Around,' tapping and holding on the screen will smoothly take you on a virtual drive of the street to more quickly make your way around. The feature also integrates with locations, displaying them as little pop-up labels in the virtual world. You can tap on these for more information about restaurants, movie theaters, grocery stores, local shops, and whatever else might be in view.

Apple originally debuted 'Look Around' with iOS 13 at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference in 2019.