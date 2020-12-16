Reported by MacRumors, Apple has expanded one of the best newer features of Apple Maps to a ton of new areas. Look Around, which allows you to virtually travel around the streets of a city, is now available in Denver, Colorado, Detroit, Michigan, and Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in the United States.

As noted by the report, the expansion has brought the number of areas you can virtually take a tour from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to 22 cities and regions in the world.