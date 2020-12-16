What you need to know
- Apple has expanded Look Around to Denver, Colorado, Detroit, Michigan, and Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has expanded one of the best newer features of Apple Maps to a ton of new areas. Look Around, which allows you to virtually travel around the streets of a city, is now available in Denver, Colorado, Detroit, Michigan, and Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in the United States.
As noted by the report, the expansion has brought the number of areas you can virtually take a tour from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to 22 cities and regions in the world.
At launch, Look Around was limited to a handful of cities, but now it is available in 22 cities and regions around the world. Apple maintains a list on its website, but Maps enthusiast Justin O'Beirne also has a more frequently updated list.
This latest expansion of Look Around isn't a rare update for the feature either. Just last week, Apple released the feature in Canada's major cities as well as rolled out its brand new map for the country after finishing that work in the United States.
Earlier in October, Look Around was expanded to Phoenix, Arizona and, before that, the feature made its way to Japan in August.
