What you need to know
- Apple Maps continues to get better.
- Look Around is now available in more locations.
- The Street View-like feature lets users see 3D images of a location.
Apple has made its Look Around feature available to new locations within the United States, as reported by MacRumors. The feature is now available in Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington via the Apple Maps app.
Look Around is Apple's competitor to Google Street View and offers many of the same features. It was already available in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Houston, and the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
Users who are viewing a map with Look Around available will see a binoculars icon in the top-right corner of the screen. They can then tap it to enable Look Around, panning and moving as they wish.
In many ways Look Around is a better experience than using Google's Street View, despite Google's large head start on the feature. The graphics used are extremely high resolution.
Unfortunately, Apple is being slow at rolling this feature out to additional locations, although it surely hopes to have it available everywhere as soon as possible. Apple is also still rolling out its much improved Apple Maps worldwide after completing its US rollout.
