Apple has begun to make the transition to its own rating system within Apple Maps, although other options like Foursquare and Yelp are still available currently.

As reported by iphone-ticker.de, Apple has begun to offer its own thumb ratings via the Maps app, allowing people to give ratings for locations while also sharing photos that will be available for others to see.

Via machine translation:

Apple has been offering the new option for giving thumb ratings and uploading your own photos in the USA and Canada since the summer of last year. So far, however, the external rating systems that have always been integrated into Apple's Maps app are still displayed, in addition to Tripadvisor, Apple also works with Yelp and Foursquare here.

This comes just weeks after Apple also brought its all-new maps to Germany, improving the 3D mapping technology and adding a new navigational experience that includes Siri Natural Language Guidance.

While Apple Maps continues to offer Yelp and Foursquare reviews, it seems likely that they will be removed once Apple's in-house system reaches critical mass and the company is confident that it has enough reviews to remove the existing features.

Apple Maps is likely to get some new improvements when Apple announces iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 during its WWDC22 opening keynote on Monday, June 6. The new updates are expected to be sizeable ones, although the exact feature set remains to be seen. While some might argue that Apple's mapping app isn't the best iPhone option right now, there is no denying that it has come on in leaps and bounds in recent updates.