Reported by Variety, Apple has apparently been in a long conversation with Skydance Animation to bring two Jon Lasseter-produced titles to its streaming service. The films that may make their way to Apple TV+ are Luck and Spellbound, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Lasseter is known for huge animated hits like Toy Story, Cars, A Bugs Life, as well as a slew of other beloved films. Luck follows the story of the unluckiest girl in the world and Spellbound follows a girl who fights to break a spell that has spilt her kingdom apart.

Both "Luck" and "Spellbound" were set for release in 2022. The former is directed by Peggy Holmes, and follows the unluckiest girl in the world. When she stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. It was dated for Feb. 18. "Spellbound" is a musical fantasy set in a world of magic where a young girl sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two, which was slated for November 2021.

According to the report, the talks are part of a larger conversation that could result in a partnership between Skydance Animation and Apple TV+ to work on more projects together.

The two films would anchor what sources called a larger agreement between David Ellison's animation division and the streamer, which has yet to be reached. WME is also said to be involved in the negotiations, which also includes a theatrical release component.

Both films were originally set to land at Paramount Pictures, but it appears they may ultimately find their way to Apple. All three companies have so far declined Variety's request for comment.