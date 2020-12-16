What you need to know
- Luck and Spellbound may move from Paramount to Apple TV+.
- Both films are set to premiere in 2022.
Reported by Variety, Apple has apparently been in a long conversation with Skydance Animation to bring two Jon Lasseter-produced titles to its streaming service. The films that may make their way to Apple TV+ are Luck and Spellbound, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.
Lasseter is known for huge animated hits like Toy Story, Cars, A Bugs Life, as well as a slew of other beloved films. Luck follows the story of the unluckiest girl in the world and Spellbound follows a girl who fights to break a spell that has spilt her kingdom apart.
Both "Luck" and "Spellbound" were set for release in 2022. The former is directed by Peggy Holmes, and follows the unluckiest girl in the world. When she stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, she must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself. It was dated for Feb. 18. "Spellbound" is a musical fantasy set in a world of magic where a young girl sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two, which was slated for November 2021.
According to the report, the talks are part of a larger conversation that could result in a partnership between Skydance Animation and Apple TV+ to work on more projects together.
The two films would anchor what sources called a larger agreement between David Ellison's animation division and the streamer, which has yet to be reached. WME is also said to be involved in the negotiations, which also includes a theatrical release component.
Both films were originally set to land at Paramount Pictures, but it appears they may ultimately find their way to Apple. All three companies have so far declined Variety's request for comment.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
There’s an Apple Watch hidden in your AirPods Max and it's very Apple
Who doesn't love a good Easter egg in their $549 headphones?
AirPods Max deliveries returned by UPS marked 'Hazardous Materials'
AirPods Max shipments in Canada are being sent back to Apple by UPS marked 'hazardous materials' for no apparent reason.
Apple shares up 4% following reports of increased 2021 iPhone production
Apple's share price climbed by as much as 4% in early trading, spurred by news it will increase iPhone production by 30% next year.
There are some great classics on Nintendo Switch — don't miss out!
The Nintendo Switch has plenty of great original games, but there are plenty of classics that have been ported to it as well. Here are some must-haves.