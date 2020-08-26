Apple Music Sort Albums Date HeroSource: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

Successful artists have a large body of work that's apparent in the Music app across your devices. Ideally, it would help if you sorted Appel Music albums chronologically, although this isn't automatic. No worries, as sorting is simple to do on both Mac and mobile devices.

Jump to:

How to sort Apple Music albums on the Mac

To sort all albums on your computer by artist and year:

  1. Open the Music app from the Mac dock.

  2. Click Albums under Library on the left side of the screen.

    To sort albums on your Mac, open the Music app from the Mac dock, then click Albums under Library.Source: iMore

  3. Click View on the Music toolbar.
  4. Select Show View Options.
  5. Choose Artist next to Sort by under View Options.
  6. Select Year next to Then under View Options.

  7. Close the View Options window.

    To sort albums on your Mac, click view on the Music app toolbar, then select Show View Options. Choose Artist next to Sort, and select Year next to Then. Close the View Options window.Source: iMore

You can also drill down and sort artist content (that's in your library only) by year:

  1. Open the Music app from the Mac dock.
  2. Search for the artist in the search box at the top left.

  3. Click Artists under Library on the left side of the screen.

    To sort artist content by year, open the Music app, then search for the article. Click Albums under Library.Source: iMore

  4. Click View on the Music toolbar.
  5. Select Show View Options.
  6. Choose Year next to Sort Albums by.

  7. Close the View Options window.

    To sort artist content by year,, click View on the Music toolbar, then select Show View Options, Choose Year next to Sort Albums by, then close the View Options window. Source: iMore

How to sort Apple Music albums on iPhone and iPad

On your iPhone or iPad, you can also sort albums by artist, then the year. To do so:

  1. Tap on the Music app on your Home screen.
  2. Choose Library.

  3. Select Artists.

    To sort albums on mobile, tap on the Music app, then choose Library. Next, select Artists.Source: iMore

  4. Find your artist.
  5. Tap Sort at the top right.

  6. Choose Newest First or Oldest First, depending on your preference.

    To sort albums on mobile, find your artist, then tap Sort. Choose Newest First or Oldest First.Source: iMore

That's it! You've sorted your albums in chronological order!

Questions?

Do you have any questions about Apple Music or iTunes? Let us know in the comments below.