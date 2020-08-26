Successful artists have a large body of work that's apparent in the Music app across your devices. Ideally, it would help if you sorted Appel Music albums chronologically, although this isn't automatic. No worries, as sorting is simple to do on both Mac and mobile devices.
How to sort Apple Music albums on the Mac
To sort all albums on your computer by artist and year:
- Open the Music app from the Mac dock.
Click Albums under Library on the left side of the screen.
- Click View on the Music toolbar.
- Select Show View Options.
- Choose Artist next to Sort by under View Options.
- Select Year next to Then under View Options.
Close the View Options window.
You can also drill down and sort artist content (that's in your library only) by year:
- Open the Music app from the Mac dock.
- Search for the artist in the search box at the top left.
Click Artists under Library on the left side of the screen.
- Click View on the Music toolbar.
- Select Show View Options.
- Choose Year next to Sort Albums by.
Close the View Options window.
How to sort Apple Music albums on iPhone and iPad
On your iPhone or iPad, you can also sort albums by artist, then the year. To do so:
- Tap on the Music app on your Home screen.
- Choose Library.
Select Artists.
- Find your artist.
- Tap Sort at the top right.
Choose Newest First or Oldest First, depending on your preference.
That's it! You've sorted your albums in chronological order!
Questions?
Do you have any questions about Apple Music or iTunes? Let us know in the comments below.
Pixelmator Pro 30% off to celebrate 10,000 five-star reviews
The popular photo editing app for Mac, Pixelmator Pro, is on sale for the next few weeks to celebrate its 10,000th five-star review.
Video claims to show off the front of the iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple leaker Jon Prosser has posted a pair of images and a video that shows off the camera and display settings as well as the front of the iPhone.
Facebook News coming to more countries
Facebook says it is accelerating plans to expand Facebook News outside of the U.S. and is considering the UK, Germany, France, India, and Brazil as potential candidates.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case!