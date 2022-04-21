Apple Music drops 'Defiant Jazz' playlist from hit series 'Severance'

What you need to know
- "Severance" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- Apple Music has dropped a "Defiant Jazz" playlist in celebration of the dance party scene.
"Severance" may have just wrapped up its first season on Apple TV+, but the party is just getting started for all you Lumon lovers.
Shared by Tramell Tillman, the actor who plays Milchick, Apple has created the "Defiant Jazz" playlist on Apple Music, a call back to the dance party that the group won in the first season.
Ben Stiller, who directed most of the first season, said that the playlist "embodies the weird tension under the surface that always exists with the characters."
"It's genre-busting music, which I hope suits the feeling our show aspires to," Ben Stiller tells Apple Music of this playlist celebrating the Season 1 finale of his Apple Original series Severance streaming on Apple TV+. The playlist's title—and its collection of skronky retro and avant-garde jazz selections from artists like Pharoah Sanders, Alice Coltrane, and Albert Ayler—is a reference to the soundtrack for a deeply unsettling office dance party in the seventh episode of the series, which is about data-entry employees at a mysterious company with a chip implanted in their brains that prohibits them from remembering their non-work lives. "We wanted it to reflect the weirdness of the corporate culture," Stiller says of both the scene and the spirit of the songs found here. "The feel to me of the show is always 'generic retro.' It was all very evocative to me of a dance party from the some future '50s retro-exotica world."
That skittish mood is exemplified by the playlist's opening track, "Shakey Jake" by Joe McPhee. "It embodies the weird tension under the surface that always exists with the characters," Stiller says. "And the saxophone is insane—I don't know how he gets those sounds. It's a 13-minute-plus track and the build is amazing. It's pushing the bounds of the jazz form, almost to an anarchic level."
You can check out the new playlist on Apple Music below:
"Severance" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
