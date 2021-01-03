Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has created a special section of Apple Music to showcase the music it features in its Apple Fitness+ workouts. The playlists, which are called "Studio Series Playlists," are curated by Apple Music editors and the trainers from Apple Fitness+.

Apple has a new Fitness category in the Apple Music service, under which you'll find a variety of playlists dedicated to Apple Fitness+. Apple refers to these as "Studio Series Playlists" and says that the playlists are crafted by Apple Music editors and Apple Fitness+ trainers.

The category description says that all of the music found in the playlists are there to help you "complete that last set, run the last mile, or hold that last pose."