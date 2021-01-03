What you need to know
- Apple has created "Studio Series Playlists" showcasing music from Apple Fitness+.
- The playlists focus on the workout you are doing.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has created a special section of Apple Music to showcase the music it features in its Apple Fitness+ workouts. The playlists, which are called "Studio Series Playlists," are curated by Apple Music editors and the trainers from Apple Fitness+.
Apple has a new Fitness category in the Apple Music service, under which you'll find a variety of playlists dedicated to Apple Fitness+. Apple refers to these as "Studio Series Playlists" and says that the playlists are crafted by Apple Music editors and Apple Fitness+ trainers.
The category description says that all of the music found in the playlists are there to help you "complete that last set, run the last mile, or hold that last pose."
The Apple Fitness+ team gathers some of the world's best trainers to coach you through rewarding workouts for all levels of fitness or experience. So they know a thing or two about motivation—and how music can play a part. To accompany your next workout, the trainer team, along with Apple Music's editors, has curated the Studio Series of playlists, with each set of tracks calibrated and designed to keep your energy up and help you complete that last set, run the last mile, or hold that last pose. Choose your workout, hit play, and prepare to crush it.
All of the Fitness+ playlists are centered around the type of workout you are doing, such as cycling, treadmill, strength, HIIT, rowing, yoga, or dance. They've also broken them out to feature different types of music. For instance, one treadmill playlist is called "Top Hits Run" while another is called "Country Run."
You can find all of the "Studio Series Playlists" in Apple Music under the Fitness category or by searching for "fitness." You can also find music featured in Apple Fitness+ workouts on the workout details page in the Fitness app.
