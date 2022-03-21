[UPDATE] Apple Music, iCloud, iMessage, and more are all down right now

What you need to know
- Apple's services are currently experiencing an outage.
- Apple Music, Maps, and more are down.
Update: All services have been restored.
A number of Apple services including Apple Music, Apple Maps, and more are down right now.
While we've been able to confirm that Apple Music and Maps are definitely experiencing issues, Apple has just updated its Service Status page to reflect current outages, though it wasn't updated right away. We first heard about the outages because Down Detector shows that people were (and still are) reporting issues across a range of Apple services.
Notably, it doesn't appear that everyone is experiencing the same issues. While some report that iMessage is unavailable for them, others are having no issues sending and receiving messages. Apple Music does appear to be the worst impacted so far, while iCloud Photo Library is also proving troublesome for those who use it.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that many of Apple's internal systems are also affected, potentially preventing retail stores from functioning as they normally would.
Other potentially impacted services include Apple TV+, Apple News, and even the Apple Support framework. Some Apple Card users also report issues, too.
Developing
