What you need to know
- Waze now has Apple Music integration.
- It means users can listen to Apple Music while navigating with Waze.
- You'll need an Apple Music subscription to enjoy all of its content.
Apple Music is now integrated with popular mapping software Waze, the platform has announced.
In a blog post Tuesday Waze said:
For years, Waze has partnered with audio services to give you the best, safest and most fun driving experience. Starting today, Apple Music will seamlessly integrate with Waze, so you can keep your eyes on the road while enjoying the ride.
With a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player. Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio and more while you navigate. We're thrilled to join forces with Apple Music to bring Apple Music subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone.
Waze is Google's very own free turn-by-turn GPS navigation app, which includes features such as real-time traffic updates, social aspects, and even games. The app is one of the best iPhone apps for navigation but is also available for the iPad. Today's integration will be a welcome addition to Apple Music customers who prefer Waze over services like Apple Maps or Google Maps.
You will still need an Apple Music subscription in order to use the service. In a similar move last week, carmaker Audi announced that it was adding Apple Music to nearly all of its 2022 models by way of a free over-the-air update to its infotainment systems.
