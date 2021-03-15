Apple Music is getting 100 new playlists when iOS 14.5 releases to the public and all of them are focused on the kind of music that is topping the charts in a particular city.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Music in iOS 14.5 will feature what Apple is calling City Charts. The new playlists will feature the top music from 100 cities across the world and will be updated on a daily basis.

As seen by 9to5Mac in the iOS 14.5 beta 4 codes, users will soon have access to playlists from over 100 cities around the world with the most played songs in each. Here's how Apple describes the new playlists: "Explore what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world with charts updated daily."

As noted by the report, the playlists do not appear in the Apple Music app in the latest beta of iOS 14.5 and it is still unclear which cities will have their own playlist.

The report also notes some other changes coming to Apple Music with iOS 14.5 including new ways to share lyrics through iMessage and Instagram.

In addition to the new daily playlists, iOS 14.5 also brought several other enhancements for Apple Music subscribers. Some of the menus in the Music app have been revamped, while there's also a new option to share song lyrics on social networks. iOS 14.5 will also make it easier to play music with third-party apps using Siri.

It is still unclear when iOS 14.5 will be available to the public, but there are hints that it may release by the end of the month.