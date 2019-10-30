Hailee Steinfeld has announced via Instagram that subscribers to Apple Music's $4.99 student deal will also receive Apple TV+ absolutely free!

Steinfeld took to her Instagram story to share the exciting news, announcing that any student with an Apple Music subscription will also get Apple TV+. Apple is of course already offering a year's free subscription to anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, iPod, MacBook or Apple TV+. As of right now we only have Steinfeld's Instagram announcement with regards to the offer, but we'll probably get something official from Apple soon. This does mean however that we don't have any confirmation regarding the offer being extended to those on full Apple Music subscriptions. (either the $9.99 individual or $14.99 family plan)

There had previously been scattered reports that Apple was considering bundling all of its media service subscriptions together in one super-bundle, however reports on that front suggest that record labels have been resistant to the idea due to concerns over profit margins.

Clearly, between its one year free with any hero product and now the student bundle for Apple Music, Apple is keen to get as many people on board with Apple TV+ as early as possible. Apple TV+ execs are confident that its user interface will change the way consumers watch video. All that remains now is for us to wait until November 1, sit back and enjoy the shows. If you'd like to see the initial reaction to Apple TV+'s flagship offerings, you can check out the roundup of all the initial reviews here.

As mentioned, Apple TV+ will be available for $4.99 a month, however anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, iPod, MacBook or Apple TV will get a year's subscription free! And now, thanks to Hailee Steinfeld (and also Apple), students can now get it free with their Apple Music subscriptions!

Apple TV+ will be available to watch on iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Apple TV and online at tv.apple.com.

