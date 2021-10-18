If you're a current Apple Music subscriber, you know that Siri is a great way to interact with your favorite music — Apple thinks so too. So much so that the company is launching a new and cheaper monthly plan for Apple Music that only lets you use Appel Music with Siri. It's called the Apple Music Voice Plan, and here's what you need to know.

The Apple Music Voice Plan is a more basic plan for Apple Music that requires subscribers to use Siri to browse and play music from a library of over 90 million tracks.

The Voice Plan gives one Apple ID access to Apple Music by using Siri, and it's available on all devices that share that Apple ID. So, if you have your best iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and your HomePod all hooked up to your Apple ID, you can use Siri to play your favorite tunes from any of them.

I have to use Siri for everything?

With the Apple Music Voice plan, it does appear you will need to use Siri for everything, including controlling playback. There is no skip limit, so you can easily skip songs as much as you want.

What are these new playlists?

Apple is adding hundreds of new activity-specific playlists and moods to Appel Music, so Voice Plan subscribers can find music to fit a certain mood or activity. You'll be able to say things like "Hey, Siri, play the dinner party playlist" or "Hey, Siri, play something chill."

How much does it cost?

The Apple Music Voice Plan will cost $4.99 a month. There is a free 7-day trial that non-subscribers can sign up for by saying, "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial."

When does the Apple Music Voice Plan launch?

There is no official launch date for the new subscription plan, but the Apple Music Voice Plan is set to be available later this fall.

The feature will launch in 17 countries/regions, which include Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.