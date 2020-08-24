What you need to know
- Apple Music has a new ad out on YouTube.
- "Worldwide" features some of the biggest stars in the industry.
- The ad is all about the way Apple Music is available around the globe.
Apple Music has a new ad out, with Billie Eilish and more taking to YouTube to promote the music streaming service. "Worldwide" is all about showing people just how ubiquitous Apple Music is.
The ad, which runs for just 45 seconds, features the likes of Eilish, Anderson Paak, Orville Peck, and more. They're probably household names to people younger than me – but even I can appreciate the ad for its typical Apple Music funkiness.
Yes, that's a word I just used.
Apple Music brings you closer than ever to iconic artists, rising stars, new discoveries, and legendary entertainers. An expertly curated, all-access pass to a world of music.
Anyone who hasn't tried Apple Music out can learn all about its benefits right here on iMore and you can sign up via the link below. Whether you're listening to one of the millions of songs or letting Apple curate it all for you via the newly renamed Apple Music Radio, there's something here for everyone.
Apple Music Subscription
Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
