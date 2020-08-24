Apple Music has a new ad out, with Billie Eilish and more taking to YouTube to promote the music streaming service. "Worldwide" is all about showing people just how ubiquitous Apple Music is.

The ad, which runs for just 45 seconds, features the likes of Eilish, Anderson Paak, Orville Peck, and more. They're probably household names to people younger than me – but even I can appreciate the ad for its typical Apple Music funkiness.

Yes, that's a word I just used.