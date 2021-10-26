If you live in one of three lucky cities, you're about to get better news coverage from Apple News.

Today, the company announced that it is expanding its local news coverage to three additional cities in the United States:

Charlotte, North Carolina

Miami, Florida

Washington, D.C.

Local publishers like the Charlotte Observer, the Miami Herald, and the Washington Post will power the local news sections that readers access in the Apple News app.

Each experience is curated by Apple News editors and features coverage of topics that are important to local communities, from restaurant openings and real estate trends to big policy decisions. Local news offerings in Apple News provide readers with access to top publications, including Axios Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer, Eater Miami, the Miami Herald, DCist, Washingtonian, the Washington Post, and more.

Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said that the company is continuing its expansion into hyper-local news coverage because "access to trusted local news is critical for communities."

"At Apple News, we know that access to trusted local news is critical for communities, and an important resource for a national audience as well. We are committed to working with local publishers across the country to support their journalism and offer our users local coverage in the cities and regions they care about."

Apple News local experiences are already available in the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Antonio, and San Diego. The company says that it will continue to add more and more local publications and local news coverage that is customized by the Apple News Editors.

Apple News local collections are available to all Apple News users. Users can also upgrade to Apple News+ for $9.99 per month or get it included as part of the Apple One Premier tier of the company's subscription bundle service.