Apple News 2020 election coverage includes a series of curated guides, special features and resources. Readers from all political viewpoints get one convenient place to access reliable election information throughout the year, stay informed about the issues and follow major election moments — including the debates, Super Tuesday, Democratic and Republican conventions, election night and the 2021 presidential inauguration — in real time.

Available via the News app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the new content will provide insights into hot topics and the candidates themselves, with guides and features giving readers a chance to get the information they need so they can make an informed voting decision.

Apple today introduced special coverage of the 2020 US presidential election, curated by Apple News and featuring reliable news, information and data throughout the election from dozens of trusted news sources. Apple News 2020 election coverage is the most comprehensive resource available, with reporting and analysis from ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today and others.

Users don't need an Apple News+ subscription to enjoy all of this new content, with everything available for free from the News app. Apple will also be showing live streams of the Democratic Debate in New Hampshire on February 7.

Beginning with the next Democratic debate in New Hampshire on February 7, Apple News will feature live-streaming video from ABC News, along with up-to-the-moment analysis from FiveThirtyEight and real-time updates from a variety of news outlets. The February 7 debate will also be live-streamed directly on the Apple TV app, available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Those looking to take in the election coverage will need to be using a device running iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3 or macOS 10.15.2 or later.

