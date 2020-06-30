Apple iTunes gift cards aren't the only way to add a set amount of credit to an Apple account. You can also add funds to your Apple ID directly via iTunes or the Apple App Store on iOS devices. Right now, Apple is even offering a 10% bonus on funds added up to $200. That means you could earn up to $20 with this offer by simply transferring money to your account that you would have spent anyway.
Wondering how to add funds from your iPhone? We have a helpful guide that'll tell you just what you need to know. If you're adding via iTunes, you can follow this link or go to Account in the toolbar, then click View My Account > Add Funds to Apple ID.
Now, to make the most of this deal, you'd have to add $200 to your Apple account. While that seems like a lot, it's actually not once you consider all the ways you could spend it once it's added to your Apple ID. The first obvious purchase could be any apps, music, movies, or games you've been meaning to buy, but there are so many options past that. You could keep it in your Apple ID wallet to make sure your Apple Music subscription is always paid for, or use it towards in-app purchases for your favorite games.
Other services can be billed through iTunes too, so you could potentially use up these funds pretty quickly. In any case, even if you're not planning on adding the full $200 to your Apple ID today, it's worth the transfer to snag a few extra bucks towards your digital purchases.
