Huge Apple TV promotion now live ahead of major upgrade

What you need to know
- Apple is running a major promotion with its Apple TV.
- You can buy one and get a $50 gift card.
- The offer applies to the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K but is subject to availability "while supplies last."
Apple has today announced a new promotion for customers of its Apple TV, offering them a $50 gift card with either model as the company prepares for a rumored new model later this year.
The Apple store went down unexpectedly early Friday morning, with the deal available when it resurfaced:
Apple is now offering customers in the U.S. $50 with either the Apple TV 4K (2021) or the regular Apple TV. The deal will discount your Apple TV by $50, then add a $50 gift card to your basket:
From Apple:
Qualified Purchasers receive an Apple Gift Card when they purchase an eligible Apple TV at a Qualifying Location. Only one Apple Gift Card per eligible Apple TV (limit of 2) per Qualified Purchaser. Offer subject to availability. While supplies last. Qualified Purchasers shall receive a discount equal to the value of the Apple Gift Card off the price of the eligible Apple TV, but will be charged for all items in their cart, including the Apple Gift Card.
This is likely a stock clearing exercise ahead of the rumored new Apple TV the company is reportedly planning to release later this year. Rumored upgrades include a new A14 processor and more RAM to turn it into a more capable gaming machine. There are also reports Apple has a cheaper Apple TV model in the works too. This makes sense of why Apple is discounting both models of its Apple TV so heavily. The deal is set to run for two weeks, so move fast if you want one, you have until July 14.
The deal only appears to be available in the U.S. at the time of publication. If you don't want to be tied down with a $50 Apple gift card, then the upcoming Prime Day Apple deals might well include some sweet Apple TV savings.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
