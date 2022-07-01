Huge Apple TV promotion now live ahead of major upgrade

Apple has today announced a new promotion for customers of its Apple TV, offering them a $50 gift card with either model as the company prepares for a rumored new model later this year.

The Apple store went down unexpectedly early Friday morning, with the deal available when it resurfaced:

Apple is now offering customers in the U.S. $50 with either the Apple TV 4K (2021) or the regular Apple TV. The deal will discount your Apple TV by $50, then add a $50 gift card to your basket: