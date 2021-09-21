Apple has today started offering users six months free Apple Music to new subscribers who buy its AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and select Beats headphones.

To redeem the offer, users will need to be running iOS 15 on iPhone or iPad. By pairing their eligible headphones to their device, they can open the music app and sign in with their Apple ID to redeem the offer, tapping 'Get 6 months free'.

All of Apple's AirPods and some Beats headphones qualify, specifically:

Any AirPods Pro, AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro is eligible. No purchase necessary for current owners of eligible devices. AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible.

Customers have 90 days from the first pairing of their headphones to their device to take advantage. If you already have an eligible device, it's 90 days after you've upgraded to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15.

As noted, this is only available to new subscribers, so if you already have Apple Music, or have used it in the past this isn't for you. As is often the case with this sort of thing, you'll automatically be put onto a paid Apple Music subscription at the end of your free six months unless you cancel.

Apple's AirPods Pro headphones and its regular AirPods Pro both feature in our roundup of best true wireless earbuds for 2021.