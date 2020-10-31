A new report says Apple One customers who already have subscriptions to some duplicate services will get a pro-rated refund.

According to iPhone in Canada:

One of the biggest questions about Apple One bundles is how customers would be affected if they paid annually for services such as Apple Music and Apple Arcade. Now, we can confirm Apple will indeed provide a pro-rated refund on services you've already subscribed to for one year. iPhone in Canada reader Anthony was told by Apple support he would receive a pro-rated refund on his annual Apple Arcade purchase. We were able to confirm the pro-rated refund ourselves with Apple.

This means, for instance, that if you've already paid for a full year of a service like Apple Arcade or Apple Music, that when you sign up for Apple One, you'll get the remainder of your subscription refunded. Any duplicate Apple service subscriptions will be ended once your Apple One free trial finishes, after which you'll get your money back.

Apple rolled out its new Apple One bundle yesterday. From that report:

Apple One, the subscription bundle, is now rolling out to users around the world just as Tim Cook said it would. The new bundle will include various services including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and Apple Fitness+ all under one roof. Although the last one isn't available yet just yet. Signing up for the Apple One bundle is as simple as you might expect, once you've decided which one you're looking for.

Users can sign up for Apple One through the subscriptions tab in the iOS App Store, once you've clicked on your profile.