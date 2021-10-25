Apple Fitness+ isn't the only Apple service expanding to more countries next week.

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Fitness+, the company's fitness service, would be expanding to fifteen new countries on November 3. In the fine print of that press release, the company also revealed that Apple One, its subscription bundle service, is also expanding seventeen new countries on that day.

Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 (US) per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Apple One Premier will be available in 17 new countries beginning November 3.

Spotted by Macerkopf, the service will be available in countries like Brazil, France, Germany, and Russia:

Apple One Premium, which offers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and 2 TB of storage space with iCloud+, will soon be available in Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Colombia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Australia, Great Britain

Unfortunately, Apple One Premier will look a little different in these countries as Apple News+ is not available in them. So, that particular service will be missing from what comes included in that tier of the bundle service. The rest of Apple's services, however, will be included:

Apple Music family with over 90 million songs, playlists curated by experts, original content from the most famous and popular artists with Apple Music Radio and innovative functions such as autoplay, dubbed lyrics, lossless audio and immersive sound through 3D audio with Dolby Atmos.

Apple TV+, the home of Apple Originals from the most imaginative and respected filmmakers of today. Apple TV+ has received over 155 awards for its original series and movies - more than any other streaming service in the first two years of its existence.

Apple Arcade, which offers players unlimited access to more than 200 incredibly fun games, including the new NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition and popular titles such as Sneaky Sasquatch and Lego Star Wars Battles - all without ads or in-app purchases.

Apple Fitness+, a fitness and wellness service that is accessible to everyone with thousands of studio workouts, guided meditations and curated programs, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ intelligently integrates the training data of the Apple Watch directly onto the screen and motivates users from start to finish with music from the currently hottest artists.

With iCloud+, photos, videos, files, app data and much more are backed up to 2 TB cloud storage, synchronized across devices and make online experiences with iCloud Private Relay and Hide email address more private and secure.

The subscription bundle will officially launch in all seventeen countries on Wednesday, November 3.