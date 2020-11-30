Apple One subscribers experiencing billing issues as free trial expires

Reported by MacRumors, some customers are experiencing billing issues when their free trial of Apple One expired. Apple One is the company's new subscription bundle service that offers a discount when subscribing to multiple of Apple's services and new subscribers are just now coming to the end of their 30-day free trial.

According to multiple reports from Apple One subscribers, some are seeing the subscription listed as expired after the trial, while others are reporting that they are still being charged individually for Apple's services instead of everything rolling into one lump billing for the subscription bundle.

One subscriber had both his Apple One subscription and his individual Apple TV+ subscription renew rather than Apple TV+ get rolled into the bundle price.

So, the Apple One end of trial did not go as planned. And my AppleTV+ renewed on top of it. pic.twitter.com/68VBsWcepi — Chris Barnes (@ChrisBarnesTech) November 30, 2020

It is currently unclear what is causing the issue and Apple has yet to formally respond with a solution. The rollout was expected to be bumpy as customers are currently on all different kinds of billing models between Apple's services, so hopefully, the company responds to the issue and resolves them quickly for the affected subscribers.