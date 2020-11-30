Time for more discounts! Shop all the best Cyber Monday deals NOW

Oops

Apple One subscribers experiencing billing issues as free trial expires

Apple One is going as expected as its free trial expires.
Joe Wituschek

Apple One BundlesSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Some Apple One subscribers are having billing issues with the new bundle service.
  • Users are reporting being double-billed for the bundle and individual Apple services.

Reported by MacRumors, some customers are experiencing billing issues when their free trial of Apple One expired. Apple One is the company's new subscription bundle service that offers a discount when subscribing to multiple of Apple's services and new subscribers are just now coming to the end of their 30-day free trial.

According to multiple reports from Apple One subscribers, some are seeing the subscription listed as expired after the trial, while others are reporting that they are still being charged individually for Apple's services instead of everything rolling into one lump billing for the subscription bundle.

Cyber Monday is here! Shop nearly 200 of the BEST deals now!

One subscriber had both his Apple One subscription and his individual Apple TV+ subscription renew rather than Apple TV+ get rolled into the bundle price.

It is currently unclear what is causing the issue and Apple has yet to formally respond with a solution. The rollout was expected to be bumpy as customers are currently on all different kinds of billing models between Apple's services, so hopefully, the company responds to the issue and resolves them quickly for the affected subscribers.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.