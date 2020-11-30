Apple One subscribers experiencing billing issues as free trial expires

What you need to know
- Some Apple One subscribers are having billing issues with the new bundle service.
- Users are reporting being double-billed for the bundle and individual Apple services.
Reported by MacRumors, some customers are experiencing billing issues when their free trial of Apple One expired. Apple One is the company's new subscription bundle service that offers a discount when subscribing to multiple of Apple's services and new subscribers are just now coming to the end of their 30-day free trial.
According to multiple reports from Apple One subscribers, some are seeing the subscription listed as expired after the trial, while others are reporting that they are still being charged individually for Apple's services instead of everything rolling into one lump billing for the subscription bundle.
One subscriber had both his Apple One subscription and his individual Apple TV+ subscription renew rather than Apple TV+ get rolled into the bundle price.
It is currently unclear what is causing the issue and Apple has yet to formally respond with a solution. The rollout was expected to be bumpy as customers are currently on all different kinds of billing models between Apple's services, so hopefully, the company responds to the issue and resolves them quickly for the affected subscribers.
Apple picks up a $12 million fine over claims of iPhone water resistance
Apple is in the dog house in Italy after it picked up a fine over the way it advertises iPhones and their water resistance.
Get the Aviary Twitter app for just $1.99, today only!
You haven't lived until you've used a third-party Twitter app like Aviary. You want to live, don't you?
Apple's Cyber Monday iPhone SE sale essentially makes the price $290
The iPhone SE is already an incredible price, even without any discounts, but with Apple's Black Friday sale, you can get one for a song.
All the Nintendo Switch accessories for Animal Crossing fans
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out on Nintendo Switch. Go all out with your Animal Crossing love with these adorable-themed accessories.