The arrival of Apple One, the company's new services bundle, is something we've been waiting for and it'll finally happen this fall. But with Apple Music, iCloud, and more all under one roof some people saw a potential problem – they use different logins for different services.

That's a situation that has been further confused by the fact Apple has changed the name of iCloud a couple of times, with accounts morphing from .Mac to MobileMe before settling on iCloud. But thankfully, it seems Apple One will cope just fine no matter what your particular account-holding situation might be.

That's the impression we've given by Chris Espinosa, a long-time Apple employee who replied to a question by Microsoft's top cloud watcher Christina Warren.

It manages that. I just double-checked. — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) September 17, 2020

The Apple One bundles, when available, include:

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Savings: around $6/month.

Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: around $8/month.

Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: $25/month. If you're an individual, you'll still save $20/month here.