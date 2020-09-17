What you need to know
- Apple One is Apple's new subscription bundle, including Apple Music and iCloud.
- Some people were worried that their use of different logins across both services would be a problem.
- But that doesn't seem to be the case, thankfully.
The arrival of Apple One, the company's new services bundle, is something we've been waiting for and it'll finally happen this fall. But with Apple Music, iCloud, and more all under one roof some people saw a potential problem – they use different logins for different services.
That's a situation that has been further confused by the fact Apple has changed the name of iCloud a couple of times, with accounts morphing from .Mac to MobileMe before settling on iCloud. But thankfully, it seems Apple One will cope just fine no matter what your particular account-holding situation might be.
That's the impression we've given by Chris Espinosa, a long-time Apple employee who replied to a question by Microsoft's top cloud watcher Christina Warren.
It manages that. I just double-checked.— Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) September 17, 2020
Phew!
The Apple One bundles, when available, include:
- Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Savings: around $6/month.
- Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: around $8/month.
- Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: $25/month. If you're an individual, you'll still save $20/month here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Roomba i3 is the most affordable self-emptying vacuum from iRobot
Robot vacuums are great, but you've still got to empty the bin on most robots every time it finishes cleaning. How about an affordable robot vacuum that does that for you, as well? That's what the iRobot i3 brings to the table.
watchOS 7 brings ECG to Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and U.A.E.
Apple Watch users in a selection of new countries can now make use of the lifesaving ECG feature.
Apple's AirPods Studio headphones have been leaked and... oh dear
Twitter leaker Fudge has shared a photo that "probably" shows Apple's sports variant of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones. It's not good viewing.
These HomeKit cameras work with iOS14's Face Recognition and Activity Zones
iOS 14 brings some powerful new capabilities to HomeKit Secure Video-enabled cameras like Face Recognition and Activity Zones. Here's all of the cameras and doorbells that support the latest and greatest HomeKit features.