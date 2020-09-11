Rumors suggest Apple plans on introducing a new services bundle. The program, possibly called Apple One, might include different combinations of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage at discounted prices. Here's everything we know so far about Apple One.

The short list

Release date : Early October (unconfirmed)

: Early October (unconfirmed) Included : Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, expanded iCloud storage

: Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, expanded iCloud storage Price: Four possible bundles, offering savings of up to $5/month

Pick and choose

According to an August report, as many as four Apple One bundles could be unveiled in the coming weeks. Each is being designed to encourage customers to subscribe to more Apple services and thereby create more recurring revenue for the company.

Current offerings

Separately, Apple offers four streaming services:

Apple News+, $10 per month, access for up to six family members included

Apple Arcade, $5 per month, with up to six family members

Apple Music, $10 per month or $15 for up to six family members

Apple TV+, $5 for up to six family members

The company also offers two family-based iCloud storage plans; the least expensive is $2.99 per month and includes 200GB of storage, while the biggest one offers 2TB for $9.99 per month.

If you subscribe to all four entertainment subscription services as a family, the cost is $35 per month, plus the cost of iCloud storage.

The possible bundles

Tentatively, the Apple One bundles could look as follows:

A basic plan might include Apple Music and Apple TV+.

A more expensive service may add Apple Arcade.

Tier No. 3 would add Apple News+.

A premium package would include extra iCloud storage for files and photos.

The savings

These bundles could provide monthly savings of between $2 and $5, depending on the bundle chosen.

Time frame

Apple One should be revealed alongside the next iPhone this fall. Cupertino has already announced it's holding a special event on Tuesday, September 15. However, it's not expected to announce the "iPhone 12" lineup at this event. Instead, the new handsets might be announced later in the month or in early October.