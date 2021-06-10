Apple Watch Series 6 deals at Amazon: Starting at $329!

Dark Sky

Apple-owned Dark Sky weather API shut-down delayed a year to 'end of 2022'

Live long and prosper, Dark Sky.
Oliver Haslam

Apple buys popular weather app, Dark Sky — Android app will shut downSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

What you need to know

  • The Dark Sky API has been given a new lease of life, but only until the end of the year.
  • The app and website will be gone by the beginning of 2023.

When Apple announced that it was buying weather app Dark Sky in March 2020 it said that it would be keeping the App Store but killing the API that many third-party developers relied on. That was supposed to happen on July 1, 2021. But it turns out there's life in the old dog yet.

As spied by developer David Smith, Apple has quietly confirmed that it intends to keep the API around for another year. Instead of being killed off next month, the Dark Sky API will now live on until the "end of 2022."

Update: Support for the Dark Sky API service for existing customers will continue until the end of 2022. The iOS app and Dark Sky website will also be available until the end of 2022.

It's the same for the app and website, too. Both of those will reportedly be gone by the beginning of 2023 which seems like an awfully long way away – until it isn't.

Apple has been building Dark Sky features into its Weather app for the last year and that's sure to continue. It isn't clear why Apple has decided to extend the life of the API used by third-party developers, but it has been suggested that an Apple-made API was supposed to replace it and that it wasn't ready for WWDC21. In lieu of a replacement, Apple may have decided to extend the existing API's life another year.

You don't need an app like Dark Sky or Weather to know what's going on around you, though. These are just some of the best HomeKit temperature sensors you can buy and they'll put their data right into the Home app for you.

