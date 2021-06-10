Apple-owned Dark Sky weather API shut-down delayed a year to 'end of 2022'

When Apple announced that it was buying weather app Dark Sky in March 2020 it said that it would be keeping the App Store but killing the API that many third-party developers relied on. That was supposed to happen on July 1, 2021. But it turns out there's life in the old dog yet.

As spied by developer David Smith, Apple has quietly confirmed that it intends to keep the API around for another year. Instead of being killed off next month, the Dark Sky API will now live on until the "end of 2022."

Update: Support for the Dark Sky API service for existing customers will continue until the end of 2022. The iOS app and Dark Sky website will also be available until the end of 2022.

Missed this on Monday. Looks like Dark Sky will keep their API active for a year longer than that originally announced. Now through the end of 2022. https://t.co/31YfUl8FZ8



One less thing to have to sort out this summer. pic.twitter.com/aZUkGNyl4W — David Smith (@_DavidSmith) June 10, 2021

It's the same for the app and website, too. Both of those will reportedly be gone by the beginning of 2023 which seems like an awfully long way away – until it isn't.

Apple has been building Dark Sky features into its Weather app for the last year and that's sure to continue. It isn't clear why Apple has decided to extend the life of the API used by third-party developers, but it has been suggested that an Apple-made API was supposed to replace it and that it wasn't ready for WWDC21. In lieu of a replacement, Apple may have decided to extend the existing API's life another year.

You don't need an app like Dark Sky or Weather to know what's going on around you, though. These are just some of the best HomeKit temperature sensors you can buy and they'll put their data right into the Home app for you.