If you upgraded your iPad recently, you owe it to yourself to pick up an Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil is a perfect complement to the latest iPad models. Whether you like going hands-on with your documents and taking notes or if you're an artist who's dreaming up the first digital piece you're going to create, the possibilities are endless with an Apple Pencil.

Right now, Verizon is offering the second-gen Apple Pencil for just $103.99. That's a 20% discount at $25 off and only a few bucks more than the lowest it has ever gone. Since this is one of the best Apple Pencil deals we've seen to date, it's well worth snagging while you can.

20% off Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Change how you use your iPad with the Apple Pencil. This stylus lets you use your iPad as a notepad, a canvas, or a drawing board for all of your ideas. Verizon is offering over $25 off its regular price for a limited time. $103.99 $129.00 $25 off See at Verizon

Apple's 2nd-gen Pencil features a matte design with one flat edge, so it doesn't roll around on flat surfaces. It can also charge wirelessly when connected to the iPad Pro via magnets, eschewing the need to plug it into the iPad's port to recharge and getting rid of the end cap that was far too easy to lose on the first-gen model.

Apple Pencil is fully pressure and tilt-sensitive, which means you can press harder against the screen to get a thicker line, or tilt your Pencil against the screen to virtually "shade" in a drawing or draw calligraphic letters. The 2nd-generation model has the added benefit of one additional function, which is accessed by double-tapping the flat side of the Apple Pencil near the nib.

In most circumstances, this will trigger the eraser feature of an app, though app developers can assign a different action to the double-tap, like selecting a different artist tool, but so far, we've only seen it used to trigger the eraser in most apps other than the Notes app. In the Notes app, you can change the double-tap function to trigger switching between the current and last used tool showing the color palate, switching between the current tool and the eraser, and turning off the Apple Pencil 2.

The second-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models as well as the 2020 iPad Air. If you're at all confused as to which Apple Pencil is right for you, check out our guide to iPad and Apple Pencil compatibility and take a look at our how-to on using Apple Pencil to get the most out of your new accessory.