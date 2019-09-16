Apple may not have gotten Apple TV+ up and running just yet, but it's already becoming accustomed to winning awards. The popular Carpool Karaoke won a Creative Arts Emmy last year, and darn gosh it's gone and done it again.

The award, for being the best short form variety series, comes for a show that initially aired as part of another. It was a segment on James Cordan's The Late Show on CBS, as noted by Variety.