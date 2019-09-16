What you need to know
- Carpool Karaoke won another Emmy.
- It's the best short form variety series.
- The show won the same award last year, too.
Apple may not have gotten Apple TV+ up and running just yet, but it's already becoming accustomed to winning awards. The popular Carpool Karaoke won a Creative Arts Emmy last year, and darn gosh it's gone and done it again.
The award, for being the best short form variety series, comes for a show that initially aired as part of another. It was a segment on James Cordan's The Late Show on CBS, as noted by Variety.
Carpool Karaoke had a good night, winning short form variety series for the Apple incarnation of the franchise that began on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden. Last year, Corden delivered a special extra-long edition with Paul McCartney that became an hourlong CBS primetime special, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool, which took home the win for variety special (recorded).
Corden was effusive backstage about the privilege of working in American television in a big way, as he has since landing on Late Late Show in 2015. "We just want to be a place people go to have a really nice time before or, let's be honest, while they fall asleep," Corden said of the show.
Carpool Karaoke might not be for everyone, but it's clearly well liked by those who choose Emmy winners!
Apple may have some more hits on its hands soon, too. Apple TV+ kicks off on November 1st in more than 100 countries and has some very impressive names involved already.