Apple has reportedly picked up another comedy series for Apple TV+, according to a new report.

From Variety:

Sharon Horgan is set to star in, co-write, and executive produce a dark comedy that has been ordered to series at Apple, Variety has learned. The untitled comedy follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

The new 10-episode series is reportedly based on the Flemish Series Clan and is the first project to spring from Horgan's first-look deal with Apple signed in 2019.

Comedy has proven something of a hit on Apple TV+, mostly thanks to the staggering success of the critically acclaimed show Ted Lasso, which recently picked up several Emmy Awards. From earlier this week:

It was a big night for Ted Lasso at the 73rd Emmy Awards as the breakout Apple TV+ show picked up four awards, including prizes for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series. That first award makes Apple the first streaming service to secure an Emmy Award in a program category in only its second year of eligibility. In addition to taking the top comedy trophy, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis earned his first Emmy Award for his portrayal of the show's titular character. Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham also took home their first-ever Emmys as supporting actor and actress in their roles as Roy Kent and Rebecca Welton.

As noted, the new series from Horgan does not yet have a title, nor any kind of release timeframe.