What you need to know
- Apple has a new show for TV+.
- Yo Gabba Gabba! is a family show featuring music, live-action, and animation.
- 20 half-hour episodes are on the way.
Yo Gabba Gabba! is heading to Apple TV+, WildBrain has announced today.
In a press release the company stated:
Apple TV+ has teamed with WildBrain to become the new home for Yo Gabba Gabba!, including a brand-new original series, comprising 20 half-hour episodes, and the entire Yo Gabba Gabba! classic series and specials.
Created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, Yo Gabba Gabba! has inspired and delighted generations of kids and families worldwide with its blend of cutting-edge music, colourful live-action characters and captivating animation. The new series will invite Apple TV+ audiences to return to that magical land of endless possibilities and promise, in a new reimagining based on the heart and essence of what Yo Gabba Gabba! is – a fantastic land of optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and heal.
The new show will feature 20 half-hour episodes featuring music and colorful characters as well as "simple and positive life lessons".
Apple continues to invest in its streaming platform, which can be enjoyed on devices like the iPhone 12, iPad, Mac, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Earlier this week Apple TV+ smash-hit Ted Lasso picked up an Edinburgh TV award for Best International Series earlier this week. Trying was also nominated in the Best Comedy Series.
