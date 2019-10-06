Apple has been slowly winding up its Apple TV+ push ahead of its launch on November 1st. As part of that it previewed For All Mankind during the New York Comic Con.

Everyone in attendance got to enjoy the first 15 minutes of the first episode, with a panal also available for questions. Unfortunately the clip of the show hasn't been made available and attendees were not allowed to record it. That's a shame, but we're not sure we'd want any spoilers ahead of the show's debut in a few weeks.

What we do have though is video of an interview with executive producers Ron Moore and Maril Davis.