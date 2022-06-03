Apple has today profiled three winners of the WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge, with all of them being first-time participants.

All three were profiled in a new Apple Newsroom post. Jones Mays II, Angelina Tsuboi, and Josh Tint are all teenagers and were among "more than 350 students from 40 countries and regions who have been selected as 2022 challenge winners."

The Swift Student Challenge is just one part of WWDC22, along with the keynote, events, labs, and workshops available online and free to the over-30-million-strong global Apple developer community. And when programming begins on June 6, Mays, Tsuboi, and Tint will be among those tuning in for the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks to help them build on their already impressive coding skills to create the next generation of groundbreaking apps.

Apple holds its Swift Student Challenge annually with people encouraged to create apps using Swift Playgrounds and then submit them for assessment. Swift Playgrounds is a great way for children and new coders to get started in the world of making apps for Apple's platforms, with Apple recognizing winners and sending them swag to celebrate their achievement.

You can read all about the stories of the winners, and the apps they submitted, in the article with WWDC22 now just days away. Apple is set to unveil a raft of new software updates at the event's opening keynote including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9.