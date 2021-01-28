Apple TV+ has picked itself up a new studio according to reports, with the Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York now leased to the streamer.

According to a report by New York real estate outlet TheRealDeal that was picked up by Cult of Mac, the "deal quietly closed last year, making it one of the largest leases in Queens in 2020."

The full facility runs to 90,000 square feet and includes a soundstage and production facilities.

"Apple TV+ will occupy the 35,000-square-foot ground floor soundstage, which has 30-foot ceilings. The content provider will also occupy another 40,000 square feet of production space on the ground and fourth floors, and 15,000 square feet of office space on the fifth floor."

There's no indication what we can expect Apple TV+ to use the facility for, but whatever it turns out to be it's clear the commitment to throwing money at Apple TV+ content continues. New shows, movies, and documentaries are seemingly being announced on the weekly, while second and third seasons of existing shows are also regularly being signed up.

Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription or via the Apple One subscription bundle, whichever makes the most sense for your particular needs.