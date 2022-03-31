Apple is re-releasing CODA in theaters to celebrate its Oscar win, the company has announced.

As reported by Variety:

Fresh off its Oscars triumph, Apple will re-release "CODA" in movie theaters on Friday. The film, which tells the story of the only hearing member of a deaf family's relationship with her parents and brother, will screen in over 600 U.S. locations with open captions. That will make the film accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing.

After becoming the first streaming platform to win an Academy Award for Best Picture, Apple is celebrating the award with a release in theaters. Apple Original Films Distribution Team's Erica Anderson said "As our industry recognizes 'CODA' with its highest honor, we're excited once again to bring this moving film to theaters so that audiences can share in the experience of watching it together." The film will feature open captions to make it accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers.

Apple's CODA follows the story of Ruby, a seventeen-year-old girl who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family, a CODA (child of deaf adults). Ruby joins her high school's choir and discovers a gift for singing.

