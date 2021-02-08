As reported by AppleInsider, Apple TV+ continues to make a play for awards season, this time by picking up eleven nominations for the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

Apple's drama film 'The Banker' picked up four nominations, including nominations for Anthony Mackie and Ni Long for their individual performances. 'Little America', Apple's anthology series that tells the story of immigrants in the United States, also received three nominations.

Oprah Winfrey's series 'The Oprah Conversation', in true Oprah fashion, has been nominated for Outstanding Talk Series. 'Central Park' and 'Little Voice' have also received a nomination each.

Even Apple Music made an appearance with 'Verzuz', which has been nominated for Outstanding Variety Show.