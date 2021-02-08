What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has received ten nominations for the NAACP Image Awards.
- Apple Music has also received a nomination for Outstanding Variety Show with 'Verzuz'.
As reported by AppleInsider, Apple TV+ continues to make a play for awards season, this time by picking up eleven nominations for the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.
Apple's drama film 'The Banker' picked up four nominations, including nominations for Anthony Mackie and Ni Long for their individual performances. 'Little America', Apple's anthology series that tells the story of immigrants in the United States, also received three nominations.
Oprah Winfrey's series 'The Oprah Conversation', in true Oprah fashion, has been nominated for Outstanding Talk Series. 'Central Park' and 'Little Voice' have also received a nomination each.
Even Apple Music made an appearance with 'Verzuz', which has been nominated for Outstanding Variety Show.
Here is the full list of nominations:
- Outstanding Talk Series: 'The Oprah Conversation'
- Outstanding Animated Series: 'Central Park'
- Outstanding Variety Show: 'Verzuz'
- Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: 'The Banker'
- Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: 'The Banker'
- Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Anthony Mackie, 'The Banker'
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Nia Long, 'The Banker'
- Outstanding Writing in A comedy Series: Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, 'Little America' - "The Rock"
- Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Rajiv Joseph, 'Little America' - "The Manager"
- Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Jessica Lamour, 'Little Voice' - "Love Hurts"
- Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Aurora Guerrero, 'Little America' - "The Jaguar"
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will kick off on Saturday, March 27th at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET on BET.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
4 things we don't want to see in Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch
We can't wait until the Breath of the Wild sequel comes to Nintendo Switch. While this new game will surely capture its predecessor's art style and spirit, there are a few things we hope don't get carried over.
Review: The dual-lens EZVIZ C3X Outdoor Camera shines in the dark
Can an affordable smart camera that doesn't require a subscription really outshine the competition at night? The answer may surprise you.
Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.
Save money on cases for the iPhone 12 Pro
Tired of spending exorbitant prices on iPhone cases? We can help you find a nice case for your iPhone 12 Pro that's good and cheap.