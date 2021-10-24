Ahead of its premiere next month, Apple has released the official trailer for the Apple TV+ drama series "Dr Brain." You can watch the new trailer below:

The series, which follows the story of a scientist who uses technology to search through memories, is written and directed by Kim Jee-Woon, best known for "A Tale of Two Sisters" and "I Saw the Devil."

Now in production in South Korea and set to debut later this year, "Dr. Brain" is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife's brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.

SAG Award-winner Lee Sun-Kyun, best known for his role in Parasite, will star in the series.

"Dr. Brain" is produced for Apple TV+ by Korea-based studio, Bound Entertainment, along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures. Kim Jee-Woon serves as executive producer alongside Samuel Yeunju Ha, executive producer of Kim Jee-Woon's "Illang: The Wolf Brigade" and Bong Joon-Ho's "Okja." Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, and Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong serve as executive producers for Kakao Entertainment.

"Dr. Brain" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, November 4.

If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.