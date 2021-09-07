AirTag battery coverSource: Joe Keller / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple has released AirTag firmware version 1A291e.
  • The update is another revised version of 1A291a which was released two weeks ago.
  • It is unclear what is changed in the most recent revised version.

AirTag is getting firmware updates three weeks in a row.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple has released yet another revised version of the AirTag firmware update that was originally released two weeks ago.

Apple today released a second revised version of the AirTags firmware that was first provided to AirTags owners in late August. The new internal build number is 1A291e, up from 1A291c from the prior revision.

It's currently unclear why Apple adjusted the previously released firmware update (or the first one for that matter) and we're unlikely to find out. Apple does not provide release notes for firmware releases like it does for its software releases so there's no way to tell what is new with the latest update. It is safe to say that the updates contain the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

There is no way to manually initiate a firmware update for AirTag, but keeping it near your iPhone or iPad should start the update in the background at some point.

If you want to check if your AirTag is running the latest firmware version, you can follow the instructions below:

  1. Open the Find My app
  2. Tap on the Items tab
  3. Choose an AirTag
  4. Tap on the name of the AirTag

If you want to take your AirTag experience to the next level, check out our list of the Best accessories for AirTags 2021.

Airtag Single Select 202104 Fv

Apple AirTag

Bottom line: For iPhone owners, this is the best item tracker on the market right now. With simple pairing and easy-to-use software, AirTags are a kind excellent Apple product of the same vintage as Apple's AirPod family.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

iPhone saved Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filming
It's a Marvel

iPhone saved Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filming

When you hear about an iPhone being involved in making a movie, you might expect it to be capturing footage using its cameras. But that isn't the case with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Instead, director Destin Daniel Cretton had to resort to doing his job from an iPhone remotely