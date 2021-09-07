AirTag is getting firmware updates three weeks in a row.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple has released yet another revised version of the AirTag firmware update that was originally released two weeks ago.

Apple today released a second revised version of the AirTags firmware that was first provided to AirTags owners in late August. The new internal build number is 1A291e, up from 1A291c from the prior revision.

It's currently unclear why Apple adjusted the previously released firmware update (or the first one for that matter) and we're unlikely to find out. Apple does not provide release notes for firmware releases like it does for its software releases so there's no way to tell what is new with the latest update. It is safe to say that the updates contain the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

There is no way to manually initiate a firmware update for AirTag, but keeping it near your iPhone or iPad should start the update in the background at some point.

If you want to check if your AirTag is running the latest firmware version, you can follow the instructions below:

Open the Find My app Tap on the Items tab Choose an AirTag Tap on the name of the AirTag

