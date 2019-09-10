What you need to know
- Apple released the first trailer for its new original series See.
- The trailer is an exciting preview of what we can expect.
- The series stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard.
During its event today, Apple released the first trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ series See. The series stars Aquaman lead Jason Momoa and follows a very intriguing plot.
Here's the official description of the series:
In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind.
Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it's witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss' spiritual leader.
It's certainly looks entertaining and should provide plenty of action. Joining Momoa in the cast is Alfre Woodard, Hera Milmarsdóttir and Silvia Hoeks.
See will be one of the marquee series premiering on Apple TV+. Apple's streaming service will launch November 1 with the first batch of series being available to stream.