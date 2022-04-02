What you need to know
- Apple has released a sneak peek at its new documentary series "Prehistoric Planet."
- The five-part series will take viewers 66 million years into the past to see what life was like with the dinosaurs.
- The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Monday, May 23.
Apple has a new nature documentary series coming to Apple TV+, but this one is a little different than what we've seen so far.
Today, the company revealed a first look at "Prehistoric Planet," a five-part documentary series that takes viewers 66 million years into the past to see what life was like for the dinosaurs and our world. The series is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and scored by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer.
You can check out the official sneak peek of the upcoming series below:
The series will debut on Apple TV+ on Monday, May 23 with each episode released daily until the series finale on Friday, May 27.
Rolling out with one new episode per day, "Prehistoric Planet" combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. This series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC ("The Lion King," "The Jungle Book"). "Prehistoric Planet" presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, "Prehistoric Planet" brings Earth's history to life like never before.
"Prehistoric Planet" will debut on Apple TV+ on Monday, May 23. If you want to watch the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'CODA' Oscar win drives 300% increase in viewings
Apple TV+'s Oscar win for 'CODA' has seen viewings of 'CODA' increase by 300% in the last week and 25% new viewers.
Report: Apple takes 26% of 2021 smartphone AP revenue
New insight from Strategy Analytics claims that Apple increased its market share to take home 26% of global smartphone application processor revenue in 2021.
Review: Improve your music, gaming, or partying with this excellent speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker like the EasySMX VKF2PRO can improve your music, gaming, and movie experiences. These can even connect together for party stereo.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.