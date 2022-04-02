Apple has a new nature documentary series coming to Apple TV+, but this one is a little different than what we've seen so far.

Today, the company revealed a first look at "Prehistoric Planet," a five-part documentary series that takes viewers 66 million years into the past to see what life was like for the dinosaurs and our world. The series is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and scored by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer.

You can check out the official sneak peek of the upcoming series below: