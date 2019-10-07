What you need to know
- Apple released the first trailer for its original documentary The Elephant Queen.
- The documentary is narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.
- It follows an elephant herd as it travels through the countryside of Africa.
Apple today released the first trailer for its original documentary film The Elephant Queen. The film follows an elephant herd that travels across the African country seeking to survive the dangers of the wild while enjoying its beauty.
Here is Apple's official synopsis of the documentary.
Embark on an epic journey of love, courage and coming home. Join Athena, the majestic matriarch of an elephant herd, as she is forced to lead her family across the unforgiving African savanna in search of water. This family-friendly adventure is a cinematic love letter to a threatened species. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, The Lion King), The Elephant Queen won the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award of the Year.
As the description notes, Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor narrates the film. Just looking at the brief glimpses in the trailer, the expansive cinematography looks breathtaking.
The Elephant Queen was selected to the 2018 Toronto Film Festival and 2018 BFI London Film Festival. It also earned a special invitation to the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
The Elephant Queen will be available to stream on November 1 when Apple TV+ launches.