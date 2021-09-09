What you need to know
- Apple has released the official trailer for 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory.'
- The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 24.
Apple TV+ has a new trailer for its upcoming cartoon series.
The company has released the official trailer for 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,' a new animated series from Joseph Gordon-Levitt. You can check it out below:
A new animated series for the oddballs, the dreamers, and the ones who don't fit in. Wolfboy and the Everything Factory premieres on September 24, only on Apple TV+.
The new series, which Apple announced yesterday, "follows oddball dreamer Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar) as he discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth, where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world above."
Inspired by the work of visual artist Toff "Wirrow" Mazery, co-created by Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD's "Create Together"), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan ("All Hail King Julien," "Kung Fu Panda"), and executive produced by Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("Mr. Corman"), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment, the 10-episode animated epic "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the centre of the earth where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world on the surface — clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, time... everything! With his newfound Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction. Wolfboy soon comes to realize that being different is what makes him special — and ultimately, that it's the oddballs and dreamers who change the world.
'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory' will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 24. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
