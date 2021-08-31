Find My Precision Finding Airtag HeroSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

AirTag is getting firmware updates two weeks in a row.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple has released a revised version of the AirTag firmware update that was originally released last week.

Apple today released a revised version of the AirTags firmware that was first provided to AirTags owners last week. The new internal build number is 1A291c, up from 1A291a.

It's currently unclear why Apple adjusted the previously released firmware update and we'll likely never know. Apple does not provide release notes for firmware releases so there's no way to tell what is new with the update like we can with software releases. It is safe to say that the updates contain the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

There is no way to manually initiate a firmware update for AirTag, but keeping it near your iPhone should start the update in the background on its own at some point.

If you want to check if your AirTag is running the latest firmware version, you can follow the instructions below:

  1. Open the Find My app
  2. Tap on the Items tab
  3. Choose an AirTag
  4. Tap on the name of the AirTag

