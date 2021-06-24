What you need to know
- Apple has released a revised version of an AirTag firmware update that was made available last month.
- Firmware 1.0.276 has a new revision out but we don't know what has changed.
Apple has released a revised version of the 1.0.276 AirTag firmware that it released last month.
The update, spotted by 9to5Mac, carries a different build number to the one that arrived lat month – but the firmware version remains 1.0.276. That would suggest that something minor has changed here, although we don't know for sure what that might be.
It isn't currently possible to tell which version of this AirTag firmware release you have installed so you have no way of knowing if you have build 1A287b or the old one – 1A276d.
Users cannot force an AirTag to carry out an update and the whole process is managed automatically via an over-the-air mechanism. AirTags are very similar to AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max in that regard. The only suggestion would be to keep your AirTag and iPhone relatively close by overnight and hope the magical update process does its thing.
Apple's AirTag item tracker has been around for a few weeks now and has been largely well-received after an initial privacy backlash. Apple has since tweaked its AirTag privacy features to deal with concerns about the potential for the tracker to be used during stalking.
Don't yet have an AirTag to call your own? You can check out our list of the best AirTag deals and grab one or four for yourself right now.
