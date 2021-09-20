Despite still not knowing when macOS Monterey will debut later this fall, Apple has released the new version of Safari 15 to Mac users running macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina.

Safari 15 features Tab Groups, better security, and the controversial redesign to the way tabs work in the browser.

Safari 15 delivers faster performance, improved security, and the following new features: Tab Groups help you save and organize your tabs and easily access them across devices

Redesigned tabs have a rounder and more defined appearance and take on the color of the webpage

Compact tab bar option shows more of your web page on screen

HTTPS upgrade automatically switches sites from HTTP to more secure HTTPS when available

Safari 15 will come as the default browser version when macOS Monterey releases to users. It is currently unknown exactly when the latest operating system update will make its debut to Mac customers. In the past, the new version of macOS has debuted in October, so it isn't surprising that it hasn't launched alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 which all debuted earlier today.

In addition to macOS Monterey, Apple is rumored to be announcing a redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at an event later this fall.

Safari has also been redesigned for iOS 15, which launched to iPhone customers earlier today. If you do not like the new design that puts the search box at the bottom of the screen, you can change it back to the top in the Settings app.