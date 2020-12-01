Today Apple announced a new calibration tool for owners of the Pro Display XDR. The tool will allow in-field recalibration of the display and enable color workflows that can be custom calibrated with a spectroradiometer.

The company announced the new tools in its firmware update release notes for the display:

Adds support for in-field recalibration of the display using Pro Display XDR Calibrator. Enables specific color workflows that may require custom calibration by an in-house spectroradiometer.

Minor stability improvements.

In its support document for instructions on how to measure and calibrate the Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple explains that each display is calibrated at the factory already in order to accurately reproduce common media workflows.