Apple has today confirmed 'Severance' is being renewed for a second season on Apple TV+.

The company stated:

Apple TV+ today announced a second season pick-up for "Severance," the critically acclaimed workplace thriller from creator and writer Dan Erickson, and director and executive producer Ben Stiller. The news arrives ahead of the epic season one finale, which makes its highly anticipated release this Friday, April 8, on Apple TV+.

Director Ben Stiller said "It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement. It has been a long road bringing 'Severance' to television. I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"

Severance tells the story of employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a neurological procedure to surgically divide their memories between work and personal to create the perfect work-life balance. Thanks to its gripping plot and some unorthodox marketing the show has proven very popular on Apple TV+. The show's finale airs on Apple TV+ this Friday.

Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.