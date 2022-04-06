What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed that 'Severance' is getting a second season.
- The workplace thriller is fast-becoming one of the best shows on Apple TV+.
- Ben Stiller and Adam Scott will both be involved in season 2.
Apple has today confirmed 'Severance' is being renewed for a second season on Apple TV+.
The company stated:
Apple TV+ today announced a second season pick-up for "Severance," the critically acclaimed workplace thriller from creator and writer Dan Erickson, and director and executive producer Ben Stiller. The news arrives ahead of the epic season one finale, which makes its highly anticipated release this Friday, April 8, on Apple TV+.
Director Ben Stiller said "It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement. It has been a long road bringing 'Severance' to television. I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"
Severance tells the story of employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a neurological procedure to surgically divide their memories between work and personal to create the perfect work-life balance. Thanks to its gripping plot and some unorthodox marketing the show has proven very popular on Apple TV+. The show's finale airs on Apple TV+ this Friday.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
