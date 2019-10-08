So far, much of Apple TV+'s original content leans on the spectrum of drama, with shows like For All Mankind and See arriving on the streaming service. Now, Apple is looking to get into musical comedies with a "new take" on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has landed rights to the film, which was allegedly at the center of a fierce bidding war. A Christmas Carol has been repurposed for our entertainment a number of times over the years, including a 2009 take starring Jim Carrey.

Ferrell and Reynolds are among today's top Hollywood stars, with iconic roles in Old School and Deadpool, respectively. THR said Sean Anders and John Morris, the minds behind the Daddy's Home films, will write and direct Apple's A Christmas Carol.

Details beyond that are unknown, such as when the movie might be released and whether it'll hit theaters before coming to Apple's service.

Apple is just weeks away from launching Apple TV+, a new streaming service that will offer original content, including movies and TV shows. Apple TV+ will be available on November 1 for $5 per month.

